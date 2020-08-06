Dach had an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Dach led all Blackhawks forwards in ice time with 23:21, and he had a helped on Jonathan Toews' power-play tally in the first period. The rookie Dach has dished four assists with a plus-4 rating in three games during the series.
