Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Pots second goal
Dach scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Dach's second career goal was the second tally for the Blackhawks in a strong opening period, and the only one scored by a player not in the team's top-six in the contest. The 18-year-old is still seeing sheltered minutes -- Dach has averaged just 11:07 per game entering Sunday -- but he has four points in 11 appearances. Those numbers aren't likely to attract Calder buzz, but he could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
