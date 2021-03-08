Dach (wrist) will join the team on its upcoming six-game road trip, though he's not expected to draw into the lineup, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach is embarking on the road trip so that he can continue practicing with the team, but Roumeliotis relayed that Dach "still has a ways to go." Since it's a wrist injury, his presence on the ice is more about conditioning than his rehab. Considering that Dach was initially handed a 4-to-5 month timeline after undergoing wrist surgery in late December, he's still targeting a late-April return.