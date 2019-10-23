Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Redirection for first NHL goal
Dach scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Late in the first period, Dylan Strome slung a pass across the front of the net, which deflected off of Olli Maatta's stick and Dach's midsection before crossing the goal line. It's a memorable moment for the third-overall pick from 2019, despite the end result of the game. The playmaking center is seeing sheltered minutes at first, likely to keep his confidence intact as he adjusts to the speed of hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.