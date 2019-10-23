Dach scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Late in the first period, Dylan Strome slung a pass across the front of the net, which deflected off of Olli Maatta's stick and Dach's midsection before crossing the goal line. It's a memorable moment for the third-overall pick from 2019, despite the end result of the game. The playmaking center is seeing sheltered minutes at first, likely to keep his confidence intact as he adjusts to the speed of hockey's highest level.