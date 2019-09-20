Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Resumes skating

Dach (concussion) skated on his own Friday.

Friday marked the first time Dach has hit the ice since being diagnosed with a concussion last Friday. The third overall pick from the 2019 draft will need to return to practice with his teammates before being cleared for game action, so he'll have to wait for Wednesday's matchup with Washington for his next chance to make his preseason debut. At this point all signs point to Dach returning to the WHL for the 2019-20 campaign.