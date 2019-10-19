Dach was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Rockford on Friday.

The third overall pick in 2019 will now join the Blackhawks after beginning the year with a concussion. It's likely Dach will slot into the lineup -- there's little point in keeping the 18-year-old in the press box. Dach failed to record a point during his three-game stay in the minors. He'll likely begin his career in a bottom-six role, but early success could see him move up the lineup.