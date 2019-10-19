Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Returns from conditioning stint
Dach was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Rockford on Friday.
The third overall pick in 2019 will now join the Blackhawks after beginning the year with a concussion. It's likely Dach will slot into the lineup -- there's little point in keeping the 18-year-old in the press box. Dach failed to record a point during his three-game stay in the minors. He'll likely begin his career in a bottom-six role, but early success could see him move up the lineup.
