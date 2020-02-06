Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Riding five-game point streak
Dach collected a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Dach has been excellent with a goal and five helpers during his five-game point streak, with Wednesday's assist being the first power-play point in that stretch. The 19-year-old is up to 17 points and 72 shots in 48 games this season. At his current pace, a 30-point campaign is doable -- not bad for a rookie who just started getting top-six minutes recently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.