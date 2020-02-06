Dach collected a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Dach has been excellent with a goal and five helpers during his five-game point streak, with Wednesday's assist being the first power-play point in that stretch. The 19-year-old is up to 17 points and 72 shots in 48 games this season. At his current pace, a 30-point campaign is doable -- not bad for a rookie who just started getting top-six minutes recently.