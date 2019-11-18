Dach registered the first two-goal game of his career and had four shots with two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The 18-year-old scored the game's first two goals, with his second standing up as the game-winner. Dach, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, enjoyed a very productive week with four goals and six points in four games. He's still being somewhat protected by Chicago in terms of ice time, but he's making a case for more responsibility with his recent production.