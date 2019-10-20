Dach will make his NHL debut in Sunday's game against the Capitals, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The third overall pick in last summer's draft finished his conditioning stint Friday after dealing with a concussion to start the year. Now that Dach is finally healthy, he'll make his way into the lineup after a three-game stint in the minors. It's likely he'll assume a bottom-six role to start his career, and it's unclear who will exit the lineup Sunday for the youngster.