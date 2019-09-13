Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Sidelined by concussion

Dach is currently in the NHL's concussion protocol and won't be available for the start of Chicago's training camp.

Dach was considered a dark-horse candidate to make the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster, but if he's unable to take part in a significant portion of training camp, he'll almost certainly be returned to his WHL club for the 2019-20 campaign. The third overall pick from the 2019 draft racked up 25 goals and 73 points in 62 games with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL last year.