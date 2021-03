Dach (wrist) told reporters "I'm a little bit ahead of schedule" Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dach was originally expected to return sometime in mid-April, but it sounds like an early April return may be in the cards if he continues to progress as expected. The 20-year-old pivot began practicing with the team Monday, and he'll continue to do so going forward, but don't expect him to make his season debut for at least three more weeks.