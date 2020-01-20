Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Snaps slump with helper
Dach produced an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Dach served David Kampf for the game-winning goal midway through the third period. He entered Sunday on a 12-game point drought, and he now has just one goal and one helper in his last 29 outings. Dach is at 12 points and 64 shots on goal through 44 games, but fantasy owners in redraft formats can likely find better offense elsewhere.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.