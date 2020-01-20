Dach produced an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Dach served David Kampf for the game-winning goal midway through the third period. He entered Sunday on a 12-game point drought, and he now has just one goal and one helper in his last 29 outings. Dach is at 12 points and 64 shots on goal through 44 games, but fantasy owners in redraft formats can likely find better offense elsewhere.