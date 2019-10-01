Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Starting campaign on IR-NR

Dach (concussion) will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation.

Dach definitely won't play in Friday's regular-season opener against Philadelphia, but it looks like the Blackhawks are planning on at least giving him a nine-game tryout before shipping him back to the juniors once he's healthy. Chicago should release another update on the 2019 third overall pick's status once he clears the NHL's concussion protocol.