Dach (wrist) has resumed skating, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dach is nowhere near close to returning to game action, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him back on the ice just a few months after undergoing wrist surgery. He's still expected to be sidelined until at least April, and he'll need to be cleared to practice with his teammates before joining the lineup, so expect the Blackhawks to release another update on his status whenever that occurs.