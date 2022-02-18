Dach registered a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dach also went 1-for-9 in the faceoff dot, so it wasn't a great game for the young center. He helped out on Philipp Kurashev's tally in the first period. Dach has a goal and five helpers in his last six games, though his assist Thursday was his first power-play point since Dec. 15. For the season, the 21-year-old is up to 20 points (five on the power play), 82 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 47 contests.