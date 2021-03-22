Head coach Jeremy Colliton said Monday that Dach (wrist) practiced fully Monday but still doesn't have a clear timeline to return, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Colliton said that the team is ramping up Dach's participation, and it sounds like an early April return could be in the works. According to Tracey Myers of NHL.com, Dach will play center once he gains clearance, although he may not take faceoffs. The 20-year-old will remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being.