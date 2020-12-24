Dach sustained a fracture in his arm during Team Canada's exhibition game versus Team Russia on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Blackhawks doctors have yet to determine whether Dach's injury will require surgery, but either way, the 19-year-old pivot will likely be facing a 4-to-8 week absence. If his recovery timetable ends up being on the lower side of that spectrum, he'll only be forced to miss a handful of regular-season games, which will only hurt his draft stock slightly. However, if it's on the higher end of that spectrum, he'll end up missing nearly half of the shortened campaign, making Dach undraftable in most fantasy formats. More news regarding Dach's outlook should surface once he's able to return to Chicago and undergo further evaluation.