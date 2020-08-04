Dach provided two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Dach now has three helpers through the first two playoff games of his career. The 19-year-old rookie had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 contests during the regular season. The third overall pick from 2019, Dach should be able to provide depth scoring from the third line against an Oilers defense that has already leaked nine goals in two games.