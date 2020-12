Dach is expected to miss 4-5 months after successful surgery on his wrist Monday.

With that timetable, Dach has a chance at returning near the end of April or early May for the last few games of the regular season. Unless the Blackhawks are fighting to get into a playoff spot, the team may elect to let him heal up for the entire season. The 19-year-old scored 23 points in 68 games as a rookie last season and was expected to be a key skater in Chicago's top-nine.