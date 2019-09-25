Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Will travel overseas with team
Dach (concussion) will make the trip to Europe for the Blackhawks' preseason finale and regular-season opener, but he's not expected to play in either game, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Dach, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Sept. 13, has been skating on his own recently, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates and doesn't appear to be particularly close to receiving medical clearance. The fact that he's going to travel with the Blackhawks for their pair of overseas contests suggests he may get a look with the big club once he's deemed fit to play, but at this point, all signs point to the 2019 third overall pick returning to the WHL for the majority of the upcoming campaign.
