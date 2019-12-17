The Blackhawks aren't going to loan Dach to Team Canada for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis reports.

Dach hasn't registered a point in his last 13 games, and he's only averaged 12:58 of ice time over that span, but the Blackhawks clearly believe that his development will benefit most from continuing to play against men in the NHL rather than inferior talent at the World Championship. Dach isn't a viable fantasy asset at this stage in his career, but he's only 18 years old, and will only continue to improve as the season progresses.