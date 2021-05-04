Dach will sit out Tuesday's game in Carolina due to right wrist scar tissue aggravation.
Dach played in 18 straight games from March 25 after sitting out the entirely of the season up to that point with a wrist injury. It sounds like the issue keeping him out Tuesday is related, and with just three games left for the Blackhawks after this one, it seems like Dach's campaign could be over.
