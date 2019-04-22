Blackhawks' Kris Versteeg: Signs AHL contract for 2019-20
Versteeg has signed a one-year contract with AHL Rockford.
Versteeg has appeared in 643 NHL games, spending time with the Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Hurricanes, Panthers, the Kings and finally, the Flames. Most recently, the 32-year-old vet split time between Avangard Omsk of the KHL and the Vaxjo Lakers HC of the SHL, playing for both clubs during the 2018-19 season.
