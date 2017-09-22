The Blackhawks waived Baun on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 25-year-old winger was never expected to win a spot on the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If Baun goes unclaimed, he'll report to AHL Rockford, where he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.