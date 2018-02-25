Blackhawks' Lance Bouma: Cut loose by Chicago
Bouma was waived by the Blackhawks on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Expect to see a ton of waiver transactions ahead of Monday's trade deadline, as NHL general managers crunch the numbers and make the pieces fit. Bouma has been waiver fodder in fantasy leagues as the owner of nine points through 53 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...