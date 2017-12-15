Blackhawks' Lance Bouma: Garners assist
Bouma picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-1 drubbing of the Jets.
Bouma found a wide open Tommy Wingels at the top of the circle to give the Hawks a two-goal lead early in the first period. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the center only added one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating the rest of the game. Considering he tallied less than 10 points in each of the previous two seasons, the 27-year-old's 34-point, 2014-15 campaign seems to have been a fluke.
