Blackhawks' Lance Bouma: Records first two points
Bouma scored his first goal with the Blackhawks and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
Bouma is currently skating on the fourth line and doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective. The 27-year-old did have a 34-point season back in his Calgary days, but his offensive production really fell off in the following years. Chicago's top lines can't always carry the offense, so it's good to see a guy like Bouma deliver in the third with the game-winning goal. Don't expect much from the former Flame aside from the rare point contribution every now and then.
