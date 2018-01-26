Bouma has been a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks' last three games.

The 27-year-old forward was in the lineup for the first 46 games of the season, notching three goals and eight points over that span, but coach Joel Quenneville has decided to give Tomas Jurco an opportunity to earn a regular spot in the lineup recently, making Bouma the odd man out. Either way, the 2008 third-round pick doesn't produce enough offense to be considered a viable option in season-long formats, even when he's locked into a bottom-six role.