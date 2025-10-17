Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Activated Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Slaggert is reportedly not expected to play versus the Canucks on Friday, but his activation indicates he is healthy enough to be in the lineup moving forward. He could get a chance to draw into a bottom-six role as soon as Sunday versus the Ducks, assuming the Blackhawks haven't changed their plans for Friday's contest.
