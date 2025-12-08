Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert was loaned to AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Slaggert has been a healthy scratch in Chicago's last six games. He has one goal, five shots on net, four blocked shots and 16 hits in 10 NHL appearances this season. Slaggert has one goal in three minor-league outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
