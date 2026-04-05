Slaggert notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Slaggert has played in every game since the start of March, but he has just two points with 18 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 games in that span. The 23-year-old has mostly been confined to a fourth-line role during his run in the lineup. Slaggert is at a career-high seven points with 46 shots, 76 hits and a minus-1 rating through 49 appearances this season. Fantasy managers don't need to consider him this season, and it's unlikely he'll gain playing time in future years with the Blackhawks having a steady flow of prospects ready to push for his job.