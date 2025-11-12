Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Being called up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert will be elevated to the NHL roster ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Devils, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Slaggert has zero points in five NHL appearances this year and hasn't performed any better in the AHL, with just one goal in three minor-league tilts. Whether the winger gets into the game Wednesday will depend on the availability of Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), who is considered a game-time decision.
