Slaggert was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Slaggert will head to Chicago for the first time since he was placed on waivers ahead of the 2026-27 regular season. Dillon Boucher was also recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, which could indicate that Tyler Bertuzzi (illness) will remain sidelined. With the IceHogs this season, the 24-year-old Slaggert has posted four goals and 10 points across 20 appearances. Slaggert has a solid chance to play Friday, given the urgent nature of his call-up.