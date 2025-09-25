Slaggert will miss at least two preseason games due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.

Slaggert did skate Thursday and is regarded as day-to-day, so he might still be fine for Chicago's regular-season opener against Florida on Oct. 7. The 23-year-old has a chance of entering the campaign in a bottom-six capacity after recording two goals and six points in 33 appearances with Chicago in 2024-25.