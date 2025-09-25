Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert will miss at least two preseason games due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.
Slaggert did skate Thursday and is regarded as day-to-day, so he might still be fine for Chicago's regular-season opener against Florida on Oct. 7. The 23-year-old has a chance of entering the campaign in a bottom-six capacity after recording two goals and six points in 33 appearances with Chicago in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Picks up assist•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Snaps slump with two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Early goal not enough•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Nets goal in NHL season debut•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Recalled by Chicago•