Slaggert scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

It's the fastest goal to start a game in Blackhawks franchise history, but that was the only bright spot for the team Saturday. Slaggert and his teammates were unable to solve Sergei Bobrovsky again. The 22-year-old Slaggert has two goals, nine shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over three appearances since his promotion to the NHL last Sunday.