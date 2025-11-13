Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Enters lineup, scores goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Slaggert was called up earlier in the day and got into the lineup because Andre Burakovsky (illness) wasn't feeling well enough to play. The 23-year-old Slaggert delivered his first point of the season with a third-period tally. The winger has added four shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and two PIM over six appearances. He'll be in contention for bottom-six minutes as long as he's on the NHL roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head back to AHL Rockford once the Blackhawks get healthier.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Being called up Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Sent to Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Activated Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Ruled out Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Might return this week•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Placed on injured reserve•