Slaggert scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Slaggert was called up earlier in the day and got into the lineup because Andre Burakovsky (illness) wasn't feeling well enough to play. The 23-year-old Slaggert delivered his first point of the season with a third-period tally. The winger has added four shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and two PIM over six appearances. He'll be in contention for bottom-six minutes as long as he's on the NHL roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head back to AHL Rockford once the Blackhawks get healthier.