Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Feeling good
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert is feeling good after dealing with a combination of a hip injury and an illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday.
Slaggert is competing for a bottom-six spot on Chicago's Opening Night roster. He had two goals, six points, 23 PIM and 25 hits across 33 appearances with the Blackhawks in 2024-25.
