Slaggert recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Playing in his sixth NHL game, Slaggert grabbed his first point with an assist on Jason Dickinson's goal late in the opening period. The 21-year-old Slaggert quickly added a second point with a helper on another Dickinson tally early in the second. Before joining the Blackhawks, Slaggert posted 20 goals and 31 points in 36 games with Notre Dame. While Slaggert isn't expected to provide a ton of offense at the professional level, the 2020 third-round pick should bring some physicality to Chicago's bottom six.