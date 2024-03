Slaggert signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Sunday.

According to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, Slaggert will report to the Blackhawks immediately. The 21-year-old forward produced 20 goals and 31 points in 36 games during his senior season at Notre Dame in 2023-24. Chicago selected Slaggert with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.