Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Labeled day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's preseason game versus the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Slaggert left the game early in the third period. The winger will be evaluated further ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus the Panthers. As long as Slaggert is healthy, he'll be in contention for middle-six minutes in 2025-26.
