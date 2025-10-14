Head coach Jeff Blashill relayed Tuesday that Slaggert (lower body) won't play Wednesday in St. Louis but might play Friday against the Canucks, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Slaggert has yet to make his 2025-26 debut, as he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6 as a result of a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old probably won't be of use to fantasy managers once he's back in the lineup, as his minimal production across the board in 2024-25 could be similar to his output on a lowly Blackhawks squad this season.