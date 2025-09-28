default-cbs-image
Slaggert (undisclosed) is set to return to practice Tuesday and is on track to be 100 percent for the regular season opener, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Slaggert isn't in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Wild, but this status update is a good sign that he seems to be on track to be full-go for the start of the regular season. The 23-year-old seems primed to fill a role in the Blackhawks bottom-six this season following a six-point campaign in 33 outings last year.

