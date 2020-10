Slaggert was drafted 79th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A two-way forward who can play both center and wing, Slaggert is known for his strong physical game. He often does the dirty work in the corner and in front of the net for his teammates. Slaggert doesn't project to put up a ton of points as a professional but he has enough offensive ability to keep opposing teams honest. Slaggert will remain in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana to play for Notre Dame.