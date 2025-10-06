Slaggert was placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury Monday.

Slaggert sustained an injury during Saturday's preseason finale against the Blues, and it's now been deemed a lower-body issue. While he's considered day-to-day, he'll be forced to miss the start of the regular season due to the injury. Ryan Greene was recalled Monday to provide additional depth early in the year, while Slaggert should have a chance to earn middle-six minutes once he's back to full health.