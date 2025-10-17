default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slaggert (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Canucks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Slaggert remains on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury, but he participated in Friday's morning skate and appears to be getting closer to returning to game action. His next opportunity to return to game action will be Sunday against the Ducks.

More News