Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Canucks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Slaggert remains on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury, but he participated in Friday's morning skate and appears to be getting closer to returning to game action. His next opportunity to return to game action will be Sunday against the Ducks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Might return this week•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Feeling good•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: On track for start of season•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Dealing with injury•