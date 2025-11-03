Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Sent to Rockford
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Slaggert has made five appearances for Chicago this year, logging no points, eight hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 9:58 of ice time. He should have more consistent opportunities to get involved in the AHL and will be a candidate to be called back up if the Blackhawks need additional depth.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Activated Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Ruled out Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Might return this week•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Feeling good•