Slaggert provided two assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Slaggert ended a 13-game point drought when he set up a Tyler Bertuzzi goal in the first period, and he did the same for Philipp Kurashev in the middle stanza. The 22-year-old Slaggert has seen steady playing time in a middle-six role lately, but the results aren't there on offense. He's at just five points with 30 shots on net, 21 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 27 appearances this season.
