Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slaggert was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Slaggert has one goal, five shots on net, four blocked shots and 16 hits through 10 appearances with the Blackhawks this season. He also has two assists and four points in eight AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Assigned to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Enters lineup, scores goal•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Being called up Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Sent to Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Activated Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert: Ruled out Friday•