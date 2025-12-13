Brossoit (hip) stopped 33 of 36 shots and scored a goal in AHL Rockford's 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Brossoit has gone 2-1-0 with 10 goals allowed on 100 shots over his first three games on his conditioning loan. He was loaned Dec. 2 and can stay with the IceHogs for two weeks, so he is starting to run out of time. The Blackhawks are looking for a change of scenery for the netminder, who is coming off surgeries on his knee and hip that have kept him out of action since April of 2024. If no trade can be arranged, he could be waived to stay with Rockford, though it doesn't look like he'll immediately be in contention for NHL action.