Brossoit signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Brossoit had a 15-5-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage in 23 regular-season contests with Winnipeg in 2023-24. He'll likely serve as the backup goaltender behind Petr Mrazek, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Brossoit play significantly more in Chicago than he did in Winnipeg. Meanwhile, Arvid Soderblom, who logged 32 games with the Blackhawks last season, will probably begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.